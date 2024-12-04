UP: 12-year-old among 3 killed as unidentified vehicle hits auto-rickshaw in Banda

Banda (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed after an auto-rickshaw was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said the incident took place near Jamrehi village late Tuesday night.

"Around 11 pm, a CNG auto was struck by an unidentified vehicle near Jamrehi village. The crash resulted in the deaths of the auto driver Pradeep Singh (20), Saddhu Singh (40), and a 12-year-old boy named Amit," the ASP said.

The boy's father, Ramsanehi (30), was seriously injured and has been referred to Kanpur for treatment, he said.

Advertisment

The victims were residents of Pesta village in the Bisanda police station area and were returning home at the time of the accident, the officer said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident," he added. PTI COR KIS HIG