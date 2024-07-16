UP: 12-year-old boy among four drown in Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Four people, including a 12-year-old boy, drowned in separate cases in Balrampur district, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said they found the body of Raj (12), a resident of Kishunpur village in Sadullah Nagar, Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. He had gone to the village pond on Monday, during which his feet slipped, and he drowned.

In another incident, a 'shiksha mitra' (assistant professor), identified as Shiv Narayan Sahu (38), a resident of Hasangarh, had gone to graze buffaloes on Sunday evening. He slipped in the Rapti River and drowned, SP said.

Sahu's body was recovered with the help of divers and the State Disaster Response Force after 17 hours, SP said.

In the third incident, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Gopalipur village, had gone to his maternal uncle's house in Chaukiyan village. His body was recovered on Monday evening from a water pit outside the village. The police found injury marks on his head, Vikas said.

In the fourth incident, the police found a body of a man near Bhabhar Nala in Manki Baghia village. The body is yet to be identified, SP Vikas said.

All bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Vikas added.