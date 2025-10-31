UP: 12-year-old boy apprehended for raping minor in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Police have apprehended a 12-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl here, officials said on Friday.

She is said to be in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said.

According to the police, the girl was playing outside her house on Wednesday evening when the accused kidnapped her.

Station Officer (SO) of Katghar Police Station, Vinod Kumar, said that the accused took her to a nearby construction site and raped her. He then fled the spot, leaving the girl behind in a critical state.

Alerted by her cries, the neighbours rushed her to a hospital. Due to her severe injuries, she was referred to a specialist medical facility in Meerut and is undergoing treatment, Kumar said.

The police identified the accused through CCTV footage captured near the incident site and held him on Friday, Kumar added.

Further investigation is underway, the SO said.