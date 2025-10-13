UP: 12-year-old boy dead, woman injured after mound collapses on them

Banda (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died and a woman was seriously injured when a mound collapsed on them while they were digging soil, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Khapatiha Kala village in the Pailani area of Banda, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

When Monu (12) and a neighbour, Mamta Prajapati (35), were digging soil to be used for a mud house's plastering, the mound suddenly collapsed on them, Pailani SHO Rajesh Verma said.

He said the duo were buried under the debris and later villagers pulled them out and took them to the hospital, where doctors declared Monu dead. His body was sent for post-mortem.

The woman, who was in a critical condition, was sent to the medical college for treatment, police said. PTI COR NAV SHS SHS SKY SKY