UP: 12-year-old boy, found dead in Ballia; 2 detained

Ballia (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) The body of a 12-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped three days ago, was recovered from an abandoned house in a village in the Rasra area here, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Rizwan, was found in a dilapidated building on Saturday afternoon, police said, adding that two suspects have been detained for questioning.

Rasra Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alok Gupta said that upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The victim's mother, Sairun Nisha, had earlier lodged a missing persons complaint of her son, who had been missing since February 18, the DSP said.

Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified persons under the relevant Section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and took two suspects into custody for questioning, the DSP said.

The police are investigating the matter thoroughly, he said.