UP: 12-year-old boy, his sister drown in pond in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), May 15 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy and his elder sister drowned in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Thursday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Singh said the incident occurred in Babrahi village of Motigarpur area when Adarsh Yadav jumped into a pond near his house thinking a cattle was drowning, but began to drown himself.

His sister, 15-year-old Vinita Yadav jumped in to save him but also drowned in the attempt, he said.

Upon receiving information, SHO Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Jaisinghpur, Shiv Prasad, reached the spot. Police inspected the site and consoled the bereaved family.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police added.