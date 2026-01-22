UP: 12-year-old girl mauled by stray dogs in Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the Mohammadpur Khala area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Bakhariya Tola locality when Jyoti stepped out of her house to fetch milk. Four to five stray dogs allegedly surrounded her, knocked her to the ground and inflicted severe injuries on her hands, legs and back, they said.

Hearing her screams, residents rushed to the spot and chased away the dogs using sticks and stones. By then, the girl had suffered heavy bleeding, they said.

She was initially taken to the Fatehpur Community Health Centre, from where doctors referred her to Lucknow Medical College.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Kartikeya Singh said directions have been issued to executive officers of both nearby municipal bodies to capture stray dogs to prevent recurrence of such incidents. PTI COR KIS APL APL