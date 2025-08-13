UP: 13 monkeys found dead in Kaushambi; police file FIR

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Thirteen monkeys were on Wednesday found dead outside a village under the Karari police station limits here, officials said.

Kaushambi District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi said residents of Bhatwaria village informed the police after spotting the carcasses, prompting the registration of an FIR against unidentified persons.

A team comprising the divisional forest officer (DFO) and the chief veterinary officer (CVO) has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter, Hulgi said.

"The exact cause of death will be known only after we receive the post-mortem reports. Forest and veterinary officials have been asked to remain vigilant to prevent any recurrence of such incidents,” he said.

CVO Ashok Gangwar said veterinary teams are conducting autopsies on the dead monkeys to ascertain the cause of death. PTI COR ABN ARI