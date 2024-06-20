UP: 13-year-old girl raped in Ghaziabad, commits suicide

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home here after she was allegedly raped by her neighbour, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim's family members have alleged that on Tuesday evening the accused called their daughter, a student of class 8, to a hotel room in Modinagar area to meet him.

He then served her a sedative drink due to which she became dizzy and he raped her, the victim's family alleged.

The family further told the police that when the girl reached home, she narrated her ordeal to her mother who then approached the Modinagar police station, officials said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the accused and the victim's statement was recorded.

However, on Wednesday night, when the girl was in her room, her parents called her several times but she did not respond. Following this, they went into her room and found her hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

The accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

Rural Vivek Chand Yadav said that action has also been initiated against the hotel owner who provided the room without seeing her address proof.

Investigation is underway, Yadav said. PTI COR ABN HIG HIG