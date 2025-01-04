UP: 14 including two constables booked for embezzling Rs 17 lakh from student

Bhadohi (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Fourteen people, including two constables, were booked on Saturday for embezzling Rs 17 lakh from a student under the pretext of securing his admission to a medical college in Prayagraj, a police official said.

Advertisment

Police said that a case was registered on Friday against Kulbhushan alias Kuldeep Mishra, Rajan Tripathi, constables Narendra Singh and Ankit Tripathi and 10 unknown persons at Suriyawan police station here, following a court order.

According to the Station House Officer (SO) of Suriyawan police station, Arvind Kumar Gupta, the accused took Rs 17 lakh from Neeraj Yadav and his father in exchange for securing Neeraj’s admission to the MBBS course at Motilal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj.

Neeraj had met Kulbhushan alias Kuldeep Mishra of Prayagraj and Rajan Tripathi of Jaunpur in 2021 during coaching in Varanasi.

Advertisment

Later, he met constable Narendra Singh, a resident of Jaunpur, who was posted in the crime branch of Bhadohi police.

After taking the money, the accused provided Neeraj with a forged admission card.

Despite complaining about the matter to both the police station and senior police officers, no FIR was initially registered.

Advertisment

It is alleged the accused constables deceitfully summoned Neeraj Yadav and his father, Ramakant Yadav, to the police lines, a police official said.

The accused then locked them in a room, beat them, and pressured them to withdraw their complaint.

The SO said that Ramakant Yadav filed a petition in the court of Judicial Magistrate Kamlesh Kumar on February 14, 2023. After hearing the case, the Magistrate ordered the registration of the case on Friday.

Advertisment

The 14 accused were booked under relevant sections and further action is being taken, the SO said. PTI COR RAJ ARD ARD