UP: 14-year-old boy sexually assaulted in Muzaffarnagar; two arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men, and threatened with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Arbaz (19) and Jabir (35), have been arrested and further investigation is underway, an officer said.

The incident took place on Friday evening at Jolla village under the Budhana police station area of the district.

Station House Officer Subhash Atri said the accused allegedly took the minor to nearby sugarcane fields, where they sexually assaulted him. The accused also threatened the boy not to reveal the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.