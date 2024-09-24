UP: 14-year-old girl gang-raped by two youths in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) A class 5 student was allegedly gang-raped by two youths while she returning home from school here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Danish and Amin, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Sarojini Nagar area when the 14-year-old girl was returning home from school. The accused tried to snatch the girl's bag.

When she resisted, they forced her to sit in the car, took her to a hotel in the Krishna Nagar area and gang-raped her, police said.

They later dropped the girl near her house and fled, they said.

Krishna Nagar Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Vinay Kumar Dwivedi said that based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was lodged and an investigation is underway.

One of the accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, Dwivedi said.

CCTV footage of a hotel has been found in this case and it is being thoroughly investigated.

SBSP chief and cabinet minister, Om Prakash Rajabhar said that strict action will be taken against the guilty in the incident. PTI ABN HIG