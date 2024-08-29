UP: 14-year-old girl raped by man in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at her house here, triggering protest by the locals, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's kin, on Wednesday, around 6 pm, 3-4 people entered the girl's house from the back door when there was a power outage, Assistant Police Commissioner Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

The accused, who works as a scrap dealer in the neighbourhood, raped and assaulted the girl, the ACP said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was initiated, he said.

Irate over the incident, the locals staged a protest on Thursday demanding that the perpetrators of the crime be hanged.

Irate over the incident, the locals staged a protest on Thursday demanding that the perpetrators of the crime be hanged.

During the demonstrations, they barged into a scrap dealer's shop and threw out the goods. They set an e-rickshaw on fire, locals told the reporters. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.