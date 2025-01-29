UP: 14-year-old killed in animal attack in Sohgibarwa forest area

Maharajganj (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A minor girl was found dead here with injuries to her face, back and other parts in what is suspected to be an animal attack, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Guddi Chaudhary (14) went to graze goats in the forest near Sohgibarwa village in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Friday afternoon. When she did not return home by evening, her family and villagers began searching for her in the forest.

Sunil Rao, ranger of the Sohgibarwa forest area, said they found the girl's body on Saturday morning. "The animal had attacked her face, back, and other parts of her body." He added that a forest department team reached the spot to investigate and attempt to capture the animal suspected to be a leopard or a tiger.

Rao said no paw prints have been found so far. He noted that the exact cause of death would be confirmed after post-mortem examination.

The ranger appealed to villagers to avoid going into the forest until the situation is under control.