UP: 15 arrested for planning to leak question papers of police recruitment exam

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 15 people who were allegedly planning to leak the question papers of the police constable recruitment examinations scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday and dupe aspirants, officials said.

The arrests were made in Jhansi, Ghazipur and Mau.

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two persons in Jhansi and recovered two SUVs, photocopies of 10 admit cards, three mobile phones, two Aadhaar cards and two driving licences from them.

The duo were identified as Monu Kumar, a resident of Shamli district, and Rajni, a resident of Nalanda district in Bihar.

A case was registered against the duo at Nawabad police station under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the IPC, the STF said.

In Mau, police arrested five people who were allegedly trying to take money from the aspirants in lieu of giving them answers to the questions.

In a statement, Mau Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said the arrested persons have been identified as Amit Singh, Sonu alias Siddhartha Kumar, Sunil Rajbhar and Ram Karan -- all residents of Mau district -- and Shatrughan Yadav, a resident of Ghazipur district.

Eight people were arrested in Ghazipur district.

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh told reporters that an aspirant had informed the police about the accused.

They were arrested from a house in Mirdad Pur village under Nonhara police station which they had taken on rent.

They accused were allegedly roaming around villages in search of gullible candidates and promising them to help in the exam in lieu of Rs 7-8 lakh, police said.

They were allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh as advance from each aspirant.

The police officer said Rs 6 lakh has been recovered from the accused.

The accused have been sent to jail, he added. PTI NAV SMN