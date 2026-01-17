UP: 1.5 crore devotees take a dip at Sangam a day before Mauni Amavasya

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Around 1.5 crore devotees took a dip in Ganga river at Triveni Sangam here on Saturday as part of the 45-day Magh Mela festival, officials said.

This comes a day before the auspicious Mauni Amavasya, the new moon day in the Hindu month of Magha, when it is considered auspicious to observe silence and take a dip in the Holy river.

A mela administration official said the influx of devotees to the fair venue for Mauni Amavasya will begin early on Sunday morning.

According to him, 1.03 crore devotees had participated in the bathing ritual on Makar Sankranti, another auspicious day, while about 85 lakh took a dip on Ekadashi.

Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agrawal said the Magh Mela venue is spread over 800 hectares and is divided into seven sectors. More than 25,000 toilets has been constructed for the event and over 3,500 sanitation workers have been deployed. A tent city, offering facilities for yoga and meditation, has been set up for kalpavas participants, who would reside on the river banks. Bike taxis and golf carts have also been arranged for easy movement of devotees.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Pandey said that over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed for security and smooth crowd management.

Forty-two temporary parking areas have been created, capable of accommodating more than one lakh vehicles, he said.

Agrawal added that for this year's Magh Mela, ghats stretching more than 12,100 feet have been constructed and these are equipped with all basic facilities for pilgrims. PTI RAJ CDN RUK RUK