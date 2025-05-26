UP: 15-day drive to identify Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants begins in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), May 26 (PTI) A 15-day special drive to identify illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants began in Bareilly on Monday, according to officials.

The district police have formed station-wise teams for the campaign, which will run for a fortnight under the supervision of Additional Superintendents of Police and Circle Officers.

All station house officers (SHOs) across the district have been directed to actively participate in the drive.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya launched the initiative during a virtual meeting held from his camp office on Monday. The meeting, conducted via Google Meet, was attended by all police superintendents, circle officers, LIU officials, SHOs, and other concerned officers.

SSP Arya instructed that the campaign will focus on identifying individuals temporarily residing in the district in makeshift settlements such as tents and shanties. "The goal is to detect illegal immigrants and initiate legal proceedings against them," he said.

He reiterated that station-wise teams will operate under the close supervision of senior officers to ensure thorough identification and action.

In the meeting, the SSP reviewed the district's law and order preparedness in view of the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections.

He directed officials to verify and monitor individuals involved in past disputes or known rivalries that could impact the electoral process. SHOs were instructed to maintain strict surveillance in sensitive areas.

Arya also stressed the importance of protecting and maintaining public statues of prominent historical figures across the district.

He noted that a public outreach campaign, titled "Walkthrough" was conducted from May 18-24, during which police personnel patrolled parks, marketplaces, temples, and other public spaces during morning and evening hours to enhance visibility and trust among citizens.

The SSP has now instructed police stations to continue such initiatives regularly and strengthen public engagement.

Additionally, the SSP reviewed ongoing monitoring of history-sheeters, verifying records of deceased or wrongly listed offenders, and eliminating fake entries. Officers were told to keep a close watch on the activities of known criminals and ensure that legal action is both timely and effective.

Beat officers have been asked to patrol their assigned areas actively and report any intelligence to their SHOs. The SSP also reviewed action taken against the district's top-10 listed criminals and called for a strong legal crackdown to instill public confidence and deter criminal elements.

Regarding the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival on June 7, the SSP reviewed communal incidents from the past five years and directed that adequate police deployment be ensured at all sensitive locations.

Instructions were issued to identify such spots in advance and prepare accordingly to ensure peaceful observance of the festival. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY