UP: 15 people get life term for killing man

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 29 (PTI) A court here on Thursday convicted 15 people of killing a man in 2019 over an old rivalry and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar convicted all the 15 accused -- Irshad, Nafees, Farhan, Irfan, Ehsaan, Shahzad, Yunus, Anees, Sagir, Irfan, Parvez, Tehseen, Dhola, Vakil and Shakeel.

On August 12, 2019, a violent clash occurred between two groups of the same community over old enmity in which Rafiq was killed and eight others were seriously injured, government advocate Ramniwas Pal told PTI He said that a case was registered against 15 people in this case on charges of murder and attempt to murder.