UP: 15-year-old boy dead in Etah village; deep gash on throat points to murder

Etah (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) The blood-soaked body of a boy was found in a village under Jalesar police station area here on Friday morning, with police suspecting the minor was murdered by slitting his throat, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Kumar (15), a resident of Joharpur village.

According to family members, Dharmendra left home around 4.00 am on Friday for his usual morning run. When he did not return home after nearly two to three hours, his family members started searching for him in the surrounding fields and the village.

Around 7.00 am, Dharmendra's uncle found the boy's body in a mustard field across the Gaduri-Rasidpur canal towards Mitraul village, lying in a pool of blood.

Upon receiving information, family members and villagers reached the spot -- bursting into cries of anguish upon seeing the deep wounds on the boy's throat and injuries on his body.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shwetabh Pandey, along with personnel from Nidhauli Kalan police station, a forensics team, a dog squad, and other officials, reached the scene, inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Dharmendra -- the eldest of three siblings -- was the only son in his family, and had recently passed his high school examinations, police said.

ASP Shwetabh Pandey said there are clear marks of a sharp weapon on the deceased's throat, besides injuries on his chest.

He said the body has been sent for postmortem examination, and the police are investigating the incident from various angles. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB