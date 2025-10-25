UP: 15-year-old boy feared drowned as boat capsizes in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Aspiring to be a cricketer, a 15-year-old boy who returned home from his training in Vodadra for Diwali holidays, is feared drowned after a boat carrying eight people capsized in the Gorra river here on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near Karahi Ghat in the Jhangha area when the boatman, who was allegedly drunk, suddenly started the boat's engine while passengers were disembarking, they said.

According to police, the old, dilapidated boat hit a block, cracking it, and capsized after filling with water.

Locals rescued seven people. A man tried to save his teenage son but lost his grip and he was swept away by the strong current, they added.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, who arrived upon receiving information, are continuing the search for the missing boy, who has been identified as Krishna Chaturvedi (15), from Jogiya village.

His father, Madanesh Chaturvedi with tears in his eyes said, "I was holding his hand, but the sudden jolt made me lose my grip." Krishna, who was studying and training for cricket in Vadodara, had come home for the Diwali holidays. Family members said his dream was to become a professional cricketer.

Locals said that the boat was also carrying five motorcycles, all of which sank. Officials confirmed that the boat was government-owned, as rising waters had closed a temporary bridge. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ