UP: 15-year-old girl raped, impregnated by father

Moradabad (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl here has accused her father of repeated rape, resulting in pregnancy, a police officer said on Monday.

The mother of the Class 8 girl lodged an FIR in this regard at Thakurdwara police station on Sunday, he said.

The complaint alleged that the girl's 50-year-old father, who works as a contractor, began sexually assaulting her three months ago after he divorced her mother via triple talaq and expelled her from home.

The father allegedly threatened to harm the girl's younger brother if she disclosed it to anyone, the complaint said, adding that the accused also prevented the girl from attending school.

On Saturday night, after another assault, the girl used her father's phone to call her mother. She told her about the whole incident, including the pregnancy.

The mother said the man threatened to harm their son if she lodged a police complaint.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said the accused is absconding and the girl has been admitted to a hospital for medical examination.