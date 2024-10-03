UP: 16 injured as vehicle overturns on Gauriganj-Amethi road

Amethi (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Sixteen people were injured when a passenger vehicle overturned on the Gauriganj-Amethi road here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Pandem ka Purwa village when the vehicle was en route to Tikkarmafi and it lost control, Gauriganj Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Narain Pandey said.

Among the injured the condition of one person was stated to be critical and he was admitted in AIIMS, Raebareli, Pandey said.

The other injured are undergoing treatment at district hospital in Gauriganj, he said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.

