UP: 16 policemen suspended for dereliction of duty in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Sixteen police officers have been suspended here with immediate effect for negligence in duty and remaining absent during important assignments without permission, including Navratri security and the Maa Shakumbhari Devi fair in Saharanpur, officials said on Monday.

The action was taken to enforce strict discipline and accountability within the force, SSP Ashish Tiwari told PTI.

“Negligence in duty and indiscipline will not be tolerated at any cost,” the officer said.

According to officials, the suspended cops were found absent without authorisation despite being assigned to sensitive deployments.

The SSP said ensuring law and order during major religious events is a top priority, and any dereliction would be dealt with firmly. PTI COR ABN ANM ARI