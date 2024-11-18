UP: 16-year-old among 3 killed in road accident in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Three bike riders, including a minor, were killed following a crash with a tanker on the Jaunpur-Prayagraj Highway here on Monday evening, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Sadar, Parmanand Kushwaha, said that the deceased were all residents of Alishahpur village in the Sikrara police station area.

Those killed were identified as Rajbahadur Bind (28), Suraj Bind (19), and Ravi Bind (16), Kushwaha said "The trio worked in catering and were returning home from Machhlishahr after finishing work," he said.

"They were riding on Rajbahadur's motorcycle when a speeding tanker coming from the opposite direction hit them near the Anapur-Damrua link road. All three died on the spot," the CO said.

Eyewitnesses said that the collision was so severe that the victims' bodies were badly mutilated. The tanker driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

The local police station in-charge, Ashutosh Gupta and a police team reached the spot upon receiving information, took possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

The tanker has been seized, and efforts are underway to locate the absconding driver, Gupta said. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG