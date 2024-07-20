UP: 16-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped in Gonda, 1 held

Gonda (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in her village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night, and one of the accused has been arrested, they said.

According to police, a Dalit woman and her daughter had gone out of their house late Friday evening to urinate.

"Two men of another community, residents of the same village, dragged the girl into the field and raped her," Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat said.

Upon hearing the woman screaming, and by the time the victim's family and villagers reached the spot, the accused had fled. They left their motorcycle behind, Rawat said.

The police arrested one of the accused, Shadab (28), and efforts are being made to arrest the other, he said.

Police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, he added.