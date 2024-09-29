UP: 16-year-old Nepalese girl rescued from Indo-Nepal border, 1 held

Bahraich (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old Nepalese girl was rescued at the Indo-Nepal international border in the Rupaidiha area here, an official said on Sunday, adding that a man has been arrested in the case.

The accused was identified as Muslim (20), a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri district, they said.

Dilip Kumar, Deputy Commandant of the 42nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted on the international border, told PTI on Sunday that based on intelligence information, a Nepali girl and her companion, an Indian youth, were stopped for investigation during a checkpoint located on the trade and transit route at Rupaidiha (Nepal-India border) late on Friday night.

After intensive interrogation by the NGO Manav Seva Sansthan, Sashastra Seema Bal and Anti-Human Trafficking Units of UP Police and police officers of Bahraich district, it was revealed that the accused had lured and coaxed the girl into accompanying him and brought her here, Kumar said.

The security forces suspected that this case may be related to human trafficking.

The girl and the accused were handed over to the Rupaidiha police station for further legal action. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him, Kumar said.

After completing the legal procedures and counselling, the girl will be sent back home, officials said.