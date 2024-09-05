UP: 17-year-old among three killed in road accident in Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A 17-year-old among three was killed on Thursday after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle here, police said .

The accident occurred near Dinguri village on Mujuri Paniyara road under Paniyara police station limits , an official said.

A speeding truck hit the motorcycle, killing the three riders on the spot, Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Atish Kumar Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Akash (17), Chotu (25) and Dablu (35). The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, Singh said. PTI COR CDN HIG