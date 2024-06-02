UP: 17-year-old apprehended for raping minor girl

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was apprehended on Sunday from a hospital in Varanasi for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said.

The incident took place at a village under the Gyanpur police station area of the district on May 30, they said, adding that the accused was sent to the juvenile home.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said that on a complaint of the victim's mother, a case was registered against the juvenile accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 A (rape and causing hurt), 504 (insult with intent to breach peace) 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The officer said that on Sunday, on receiving information that the minor accused was in Varanasi, a team was sent there that held him.

As per police sources, the accused's family took him to the trauma centre in Varanasi to avoid police action.

"The minor accused was taken into custody and sent to Mirzapur Juvenile Reform Centre. He has already been sent to the juvenile home twice in the past on charges of theft," the SP said. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK