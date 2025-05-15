UP: 17-year-old boy shot dead in Gonda, four booked

Gonda (UP), May 15 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, triggering panic in the area, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered against four acquaintances of the boy based on a complaint filed by his father, they said.

The incident took place in the Nawabganj area when Anshuman Singh, a resident of Pure Balraj Patti in Tulshipur Majha gram panchayat, had gone to a local shop around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (West) Radheshyam Rai said.

His friend Ayanat Singh arrived and asked him to accompany him on a motorcycle to deliver a wedding invitation in the nearby Maharampur village, the officer said.

However, before the two could reach their destination, four people -- Vishesh Singh, Jatin Singh, Rajvant Singh and Akhilesh Singh -- allegedly intercepted them, pulled Anshuman off the bike and shot him, he said.

Despite being injured, Anshuman managed to run to a nearby house and called his father before collapsing, the ASP said.

Police reached the spot and with the help of his family, took him to a local community health centre. He was was referred to the Ayodhya Trauma Centre in critical condition, where he died during treatment, officials said.

Based on the father’s complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Four teams have been formed to arrest the accused, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order and the situation is under control, officials said.