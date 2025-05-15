UP: 17-year-old boy stabbed to death by friends

Ballia (UP), May 15 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death following a dispute with his friends in Lilkar village here, the police said Thursday.

The police registered a case against two of the victim's friends.

The teenager, identified as Pramod Kumar Gond, was on his way home late Wednesday evening after attending a wedding in the village.

Pramod then encountered two of his friends, Anoop (18) and Vipin (18), following which an argument ensued. The dispute escalated and the duo allegedly attacked him with a knife, police said.

While Pramod sustained serious injuries, his friends immediately fled the scene.

Pramod was rushed to the Community Health Center in Sikandarpur. He was then referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi where he succumbed to his injuries late at night.

Sikandarpur police station Station House Officer Praveen Singh stated that a case has been registered against Anoop and Vipin based on the complaint filed by Pramod's mother, Babita Devi.

The police have taken Pramod's body for a post-mortem examination and are pursuing the arrest of both accused. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL