UP: 17-year-old boy tied to tree, beaten to death by family over affair

Pilibhit (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death by his family members in a village here over his alleged relationship with a girl, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday evening when Shivam had gone to meet the 15-year-old girl, and his family caught him.

They tied him to a tree and thrashed him, they said.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, they added.

Circle Officer Pratik Dahiya said that an investigation in the case is underway, and we are in the process of lodging an FIR. Police have sent the body for the postmortem examination. PTI COR CDN. HIG HIG