UP: 17-year-old girl commits suicide by jumping into canal in Etawah

Etawah (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A 17-year-old class 10 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Bakebar Police Station area here, police said on Thursday.

The girl, a resident of Mehdipur village, cycled from her home to Baheda village after being scolded by her mother and jumped from the bridge into a canal on Wednesday evening, SHO Bakebar Amit Kumar said.

The girl died due to drowning, police said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the alleged suicide and launched a search for the body.

A diving team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered the body after a whole day's effort from the canal near Amavata village on the border of Auraiya district, several kilometres away, on Thursday evening, the SHO added. PTI COR SAB SKY SKY