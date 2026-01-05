UP: 17 year-old girl gang-raped by three juveniles; accused sent to correctional home

Mau (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Police have detained three boys in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in a village under Ranipur police station area here, an official said on Monday.

Ranipur Station House Officer Pramod Kumar said the girl was allegedly gang-raped on Friday by the three juveniles aged between 16 and 17 years.

On Saturday, based on a complaint from the girl's family, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

A police team apprehended the three juveniles near Sant Ravidas Temple, while they were trying to flee towards Sultanipur road, the officer said, adding that the accused have been sent to a juvenile correctional facility. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB