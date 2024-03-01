UP: 17-yr-old boy found dead with girl lying unconscious next to him

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) The body of a Class 12 student bearing laceration marks was found next to a teenage girl lying unconscious in her house here, police said on Friday.

The kin of the 17-year-old deceased have accused the girl's family of killing him, whereas the latter claimed they were not present in the house when the incident occurred, the police said.

The girl's family members said they had gone to a relative's place and came to know about the incident from the neighbours, they added.

The boy had left his house for tuition on Thursday evening but did not return until night, causing panic among his family members, the deceased's uncle told PTI.

On looking for him, they found the boy's body in the house of the teenage girl who was lying unconscious next to him around 10 pm on Thursday. The girl resides in the Morganj area of the city, he said.

The uncle accused the girl's family of calling his nephew over to their house to kill him, adding that there were laceration marks on the his private parts.

"We don't know how this girl came in contact with my nephew and what was the relationship between the two," the boy's uncle said.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the girl is undergoing treatment.

"The matter will become clear only after the girl regains consciousness and we get the post-mortem report," the SP said. PTI COR CDN HIG RPA