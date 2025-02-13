UP: 18-year-old dies after being hit by train while crossing tracks at Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was killed after being hit by a train on the Delhi-Howrah rail line in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Thursday.

Surendra Paswan, in charge of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Bharwari railway station, said the deceased, Tabish Ahmed (18), was a resident of Malak Nagar village under Charwa police station limits. He had gone to Kanpur with his father, Salman Ahmed.

After returning by bus, the father and son were walking back to their village when they attempted to cross the railway tracks near Jeevanganj railway crossing, when Tabish got stuck and was hit by the approaching train.

He died on the spot, police said, adding that the body has been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem.