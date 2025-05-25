UP: 18-year-old dies of gunshot wound; police say rife discharged by accident

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 25 (PTI) An 18-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound in the Rati village here with police suspecting the licensed rifle of his father discharged accidentally while cleaning.

However, the deceased's father filed a report with the police at the Nigohi police claiming his minor nephew had "fired the gun" that led to his son Pradeep Kumar's death.

According to the police's initial statement, Pradeep's cousin was cleaning the licensed rifle when it accidentally discharged, killing the 18-year-old on the spot.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem, and further investigations were underway, an official said. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD