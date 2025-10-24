UP: 18 YouTubers booked for promoting illegal bull races ahead of Kartik Purnima fair in Hapur

Hapur (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur have registered multiple FIRs against 18 YouTubers for allegedly promoting illegal bull races ahead of Kartik Purnima fair, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, several youths had uploaded videos and vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, promoting bull races even before the fair began.

The event, which involves animal cruelty and poses risks to both animals and the public, has been banned, they said.

Garh Nagar police outpost in-charge Dwijendra Singh said during the fair, which attracts thousands of devotees with their families, some individuals organise bull races and betting on the way to the venue.

"These races not only involve cruelty to animals but also endanger their lives and can lead to chaos among passersby," he said.

Such races often lead to disputes and fights among participants, disrupting public order. This year, even before the fair started, races were being held as a "rehearsal," prompting police action, the officials said.

"Through social media monitoring, we identified those promoting the bull races. Cases have been filed against 18 YouTubers under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant sections," Circle Officer Stuti Singh said. PTI COR CDN NB NB