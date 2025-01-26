UP: 18-yr-old woman kidnapped month before marriage; accused neighbour absconding

Bhadohi (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A month before her marriage, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by her neighbour from the Kotwali police station area in Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother on Sunday afternoon, police are being conducting raids to trace the abducted woman and arrest the culprit who is absconding, SHO of Kotwali police station Ashwani Tripathi said.

The accused has been identified as Suleman, against whom a case has been registered under Section 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her to marriage, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.

The kidnapped woman was due to get married on February 26, for which the family made all the preparations and even distributed invitation cards.

The family members had gone to the market on Saturday evening for wedding shopping when Suleman entered the house and kidnapped the woman against her will with the intention of marrying her, Tripathi said. PTI COR NAV ARI