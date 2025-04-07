UP: 19-year-old gang-raped, six arrested

Varanasi (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped in Lalpur Pandeypur area here, with police arresting six of the seven accused in the case.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, Vidush Saxena said the survivor had gone somewhere with some youths on March 29.

The 19-year-old survivor's family filed a missing report on April 4 when she did not return home. When the police recovered her, she did not mention about the rape, he said.

However, the survivor's family on April 6 lodged a report about the gang-rape.

The survivor told police that between March 29 and April 4 the accused allegedly took her to many hotels and hookah bars and raped her, the officer said.