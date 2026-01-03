UP: 19-year-old killed as motorcycle skids, crashes in Sultanpur; one injured

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old man died while another person sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle on which they were travelling lost balance and crashed at the Dubepur turn here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mekdad Mehdi (19), a resident of Sultanpur.

Police said that the young man and his companion, identified as Hari Shyam (42), were travelling together when the motorcycle skid and crashed at the Dubepur turn in Kotwali Nagar police station area, throwing the riders on the road.

Both the injured were taken to the hospital, where Mehdi was declared dead by the doctors, police asaid, adding that Hari Shyam is undergoing treatment.

Station House Officer, Kotwali Nagar, Dheeraj Kumar said the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination and a probe in on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident.