UP: 19-year-old man hangs self in Ballia district, grandmother finds body

Ballia (UP), May 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old man hanged himself in to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kanaila village of Garhwar area on Saturday night. Mangal Singh committed suicide by hanging himself using a noose tied to the hook of a fan inside his house, a police officer said.

His grandmother informed police after she saw his body hanging in the room on Sunday morning, the officer said.

Station House Officer Ratnesh Singh said a police team reached the spot upon receiving information and brought down the body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, and added that the matter is being investigated. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ