UP: 19-year-old man killed in accident in Deoria; Villagers block road demanding driver's arrest

Deoria (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was killed in a village here on Friday morning when an SUV hit an auto rickshaw, which fell over him, police said.

The incident, which happened in Chapia village under Khampur police station limits, prompted angry locals to protest by blocking traffic for nearly half an hour, police said.

According to police, Rakesh Kushwaha, a resident of Chapia, was standing on the side of a road in front of his house at around 8 am on Friday, when a speeding Bolero rammed into an auto rickshaw.

The impact caused the auto rickshaw to spin out of control and fall over Rakesh, leaving him seriously injured.

Villagers rushed him to the Bhatparrani primary health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Upon learning of his death, the locals blocked the road and demanded arrest of the SUV driver, who had fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Khampur Station House Officer Mahendra Chaturvedi said that police persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade.

He added that the body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to trace the SUV.