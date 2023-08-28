UP: 19-year-old youth held for abducting, repeatedly raping minor

Ballia (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A youth was arrested here on Monday for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl and raping her for one-and-half months, police said.

According to the police, the minor girl went missing from her village under Kotwali police station area on July 9. A case was registered in the matter the next day on the complaint of the victim’s father.

On August 26, the minor girl was rescued from Deoria, and she gave a statement before a magistrate, SHO Rajiv Singh said In her statement, the girl alleged that Rahul Kumar Singh (19), a resident of Siwan district of Bihar, took her to Deoria after kidnapping her. He held her captive and raped her for around one-and-half months, he said.

The SHO added that the accused person was arrested near the station crossing on Monday. PTI COR NAV NB