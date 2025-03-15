UP: 2 arrested, 10-15 people booked for threatening police personnel

Mathura (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Two men have been arrested after a case was registered against 10-15 people on the charge threatening two police personnel, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (city) Arvind Kumar said that on Friday night, Krishnanagar police post in charge Vikrant Tomar and fellow Inspector Amod Kumar got information that some people had blocked the road in front of a nursing home.

When the police reached the spot and tried to disperse the crowd, they got angry and threatened the police, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the members of the crowd under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, the SP said, adding that Two men -- Amarjeet Singh and Nagveer Singh -- have been arrested.