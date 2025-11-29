UP: 2 arrested for assaulting BLO, lekhpal during SIR exercise in Raebareli

Raebareli (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A booth level officer (BLO) and a lekhpal were allegedly assaulted and their survey forms torn during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Salon area here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, a case has been registered against the sitting village pradhan and his father.

BLO Aarti Yadav said she was filling voter verification forms on Friday evening in Pure Ahiran Mohaddi Nagar, Majre Palhipur village, when the village head Deepak Yadav and his father Krishna Yadav arrived and allegedly tore the documents.

They also misbehaved with her and lekhpal Avinash, she alleged, adding that both officials managed to leave the village with difficulty.

The officials then informed senior authorities, after which Salon Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandra Prakash reached the spot and spoke to locals.

Circle Officer, Salon, Yadvendra Bahadur Pal said the village head and his father not only tore government documents but also obstructed official work which is an offence treated seriously under law.

A case has been registered at Salon Kotwali, and the police have arrested Deepak Yadav and his father Krishna Yadav. Further action is underway, officials said.

The incident comes amid statewide efforts to update electoral rolls under the ongoing SIR exercise.