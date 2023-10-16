UP: 2 arrested for extorting money from officials, cops posing as OSD to CM or PA to minister

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two people on Monday for allegedly extorting money from government officials and police personnel posing as officers on special duty (OSD) to the chief minister or personal assistants (PA) to ministers, a police officer said.

Advertisment

The arrested were identified as Chandan alias Chandani, a transgender person and resident of Ballia, and Ashok Yadav, a resident of Deoria.

They have been booked under the stringent Gangsters Act, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) of Gorakhpur K K Vishnoi said.

The duo used to call government officials and police personnel posing as the chief minister's OSD or PA to ministers and sometimes as the president of Kinnar Samaj, the police officer said.

They used to take money from officials and police personnel on the pretext of arranging their meetings with ministers or the director general of police (DGP) and also used to threaten them, the police said.

They were arrested during a campaign against criminals, the police officer said, adding that a detailed probe into the matter was underway. PTI COR ABN SMN