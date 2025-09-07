UP: 2 arrested for insulting tricolour in Hathras

Hathras (UP), Sep 7(PTI) Two men were arrested here for allegedly insulting the national flag during a religious procession, police said on Sunday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Irfan and Aamir, are both residents of Nai Ka Nagla, according to Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan.

The police stated that during the procession on Friday, some participants waved what appeared to be the national flag, but it had something written on it.

Photos and videos of the incident circulated widely on various social media platforms.

"The two accused have been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing," the officer added. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL