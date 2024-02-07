UP: 2 arrested for posting objectionable content on Lord Ram on social media

Ballia (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Two men have been arrested here for allegedly posting objectionable content on Lord Ram and the Ram temple in Ayodhya on a social media platform, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Police received information about the post on 'X' on Wednesday and registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi.

Avneesh of Akhop village and Vipin of Mubarakpur village together made the objectionable post against Lord Ram and the temple on Tuesday, police said.

"They will be presented before a magistrate and further action will be taken," Qureshi said. The case has been registered by the Ubhaon police station. PTI COR CDN CDN ANB ANB