UP: 2 arrested for religious conversion bid, harassment of women at gyms

Mirzapur (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons and detained two others for allegedly befriending women in city gyms and attempting to induce them to change their religion, besides harassing them, officials here said.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the police said that two separate complaints were received at the Dehat Kotwali police station from two women, alleging that the accused befriended them and then tried to influence them into religious conversion.

The accused also allegedly harassed the women, the complainants claimed.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR and constituted four teams to investigate the case. During the investigation, police arrested Mohammad Sheikh Ali Alam, a resident of Natwan Millat Nagar, and Faizal Khan, a resident of Gosai Talab, on Tuesday.

Based on mobile phones and other digital evidence recovered from the arrested accused, police also detained two other suspects -- Zaheer and Sadab -- for questioning, the statement said.

Police said the investigation revealed that Zaheer owns a number of gyms, and the complainants frequented one of these facilities. Police have sealed all gyms linked to the accused.

Inspector Amit Mishra of Dehat Kotwali said they have registered cases under various Sections of the BNS, the IT Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.