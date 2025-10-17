UP: 2 Bangladeshis sentenced to 4-year imprisonment for illegal stay

Jhansi (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A local court here convicted two Bangladeshi nationals of residing illegally in India and sentenced them to four years in prison and a fine of 50,000 rupees each.

Assistant District Government Advocate (ADGC) Tej Singh Gaur on Friday said that after completing the hearing of the case, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Yadav found Suleman alias Jilmal, resident of Kunwar Khalli Majrath, Bangladesh, and Zakir alias Aslam, resident of Khuntakata, Bhagor, Bangladesh, guilty and handed them the punishment along with the fine. Giving details of the case, Gaur said that on January 15, 2022, based on a tip-off, a team from the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), along with the Sipri Bazaar police, arrested three suspected Bangladeshis near the Raksa bypass with fake passports and Aadhaar cards.

As per Gaur, they were planning to engage in criminal activities.

Of the three, the court found two accused guilty of illegal residence and sentenced them to four years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 each.